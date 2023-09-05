CIBC Increases Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.23% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also commented on CWB. Raymond James reduced their price target on Canadian Western Bank from C$34.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 29th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on Canadian Western Bank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.75.
Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.
