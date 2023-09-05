CIBC Raises Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Price Target to C$31.00

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at CIBC from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CBWBF. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$28.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Canadian Western Bank stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.98. 700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.66. Canadian Western Bank has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $21.37.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

