CIBC Reiterates C$4.00 Price Target for Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL)

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) received a C$4.00 target price from equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 220.00% from the stock’s previous close.

FL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Frontier Lithium from C$4.50 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.

Frontier Lithium Price Performance

Shares of FL remained flat at C$1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 104,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,923. The stock has a market capitalization of C$284.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.44. Frontier Lithium has a 12 month low of C$1.18 and a 12 month high of C$3.04. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.92.

Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 28th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Frontier Lithium

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in North America. Its flagship property includes the PAK Lithium project, which covers approximately 27,069 hectares comprising three mining leases and 1,258 contiguous mining claims located in northwestern Ontario, Canada.

