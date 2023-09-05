Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by HFR Wealth Management LLC

HFR Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Cintas makes up 3.6% of HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. HFR Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $12,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cintas in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Cintas by 2,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Cintas by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $55,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

CTAS traded down $6.81 on Tuesday, reaching $498.45. The stock had a trading volume of 88,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,975. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $495.99 and a 200-day moving average of $471.71. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $370.93 and a fifty-two week high of $518.71. The company has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Cintas’s payout ratio is 41.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,920,252.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,976.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cintas

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.