Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Cintas by 238.4% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after buying an additional 8,614 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 6,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,160,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cintas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $512.00 to $521.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $505.26 on Tuesday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $370.93 and a twelve month high of $518.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $471.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total transaction of $2,516,667.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731. Insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cintas

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.