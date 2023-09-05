Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,754 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,399 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 517,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $27,050,000 after acquiring an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 230,567 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total value of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 6,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $338,064.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,542.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $551,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 399,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,030,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,820 shares of company stock valued at $3,459,946 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

CSCO traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, reaching $57.29. The company had a trading volume of 6,789,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,559,619. The company has a market capitalization of $233.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.25 and a 200-day moving average of $50.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.