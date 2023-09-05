Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Cuts Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,228 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.3% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its position in Devon Energy by 247.3% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 30,114 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 8,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 368,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,394,000 after acquiring an additional 69,819 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Devon Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 211,291 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 21.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 28,016 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,765,319.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price target on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.74.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of Devon Energy stock traded up $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,225,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,839,588. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.64. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $44.03 and a 52-week high of $78.82. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 28.10%. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.