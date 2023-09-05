Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Grows Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 99.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,040 shares during the quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Monster Beverage by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 49,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 22,468 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 97.1% during the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,136,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,358,000 after acquiring an additional 559,727 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 28,138 shares in the last quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 755,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,701,000 after acquiring an additional 381,422 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on MNST. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

Insider Activity at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,141,262 shares in the company, valued at $65,451,375.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock valued at $9,620,379 over the last three months. 9.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monster Beverage Price Performance

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. 2,502,709 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,185,259. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.21. The stock has a market cap of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $42.81 and a 12-month high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

(Free Report)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.