Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Has $231,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Boeing were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 109,667.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after buying an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,684,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,840,881,000 after acquiring an additional 250,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,837,422 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,583 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $652,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.86. 1,349,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,697,918. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $243.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.61.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Boeing from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.13.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

