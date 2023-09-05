Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Makes New Investment in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD bought a new stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Confluent by 889.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 388,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after buying an additional 349,368 shares in the last quarter. ArchPoint Investors increased its holdings in shares of Confluent by 100.0% in the first quarter. ArchPoint Investors now owns 130,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 65,184 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Confluent by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 63,941 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Confluent by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 319,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 44,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Confluent during the first quarter valued at $2,379,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $1,808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,853.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total transaction of $1,808,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,853.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $605,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 327,341 shares of company stock worth $11,100,477. Insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

CFLT stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,062,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,018,850. Confluent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $41.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.05, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $189.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.18 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 69.87% and a negative return on equity of 54.53%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Confluent from $20.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Confluent in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Confluent from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.90.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

