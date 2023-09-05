Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD Sells 756 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 143,970.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 207,243,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,254,116,000 after acquiring an additional 207,099,787 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,166,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,324,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,857,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,794,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,512,000 after buying an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

VOT traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,603. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.