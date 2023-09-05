Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 434,578 AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.
Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000.
AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ATMCR remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.25.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than AlphaTime Acquisition
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 5 Ways to Play Retail that will Profit in 2023
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- This Is Why It’s Not Too Late For You To Buy Meta Stock
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Why Analysts Say GE’s Healthcare Spinoff Has $20 Upside
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AlphaTime Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.