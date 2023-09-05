Clear Street LLC Acquires Shares of 434,578 AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AlphaTime Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ATMCR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 434,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Separately, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in AlphaTime Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $48,000.

AlphaTime Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATMCR remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. AlphaTime Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.25.

