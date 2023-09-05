Clear Street LLC Buys 191,359 Shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW)

Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardforce AI Co., Limited (NASDAQ:GFAIW – Free Report) by 120.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 350,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,359 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Guardforce AI were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Guardforce AI Stock Down 6.6 %

GFAIW stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 2,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,900. Guardforce AI Co., Limited has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.32.

guardforce ai (hong kong) co., ltd. is a service provider dedicated to offering the best robotic ai solutions and services for global clients based on their unique business demands for artificial intelligence. currently, partnered with the chinese university of hong kong, we have established our research center in hong kong to develop intelligent robots and have built our manufacture in shenzhen, china.

