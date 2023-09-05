Clear Street LLC Buys 3,919 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Clear Street LLC raised its stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU – Free Report) by 88.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter worth about $821,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kismet Acquisition Two during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 248,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 14,084 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 30,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 8,772 shares during the period.

Shares of KAIIU traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.78. The stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,623. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $10.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.38.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire, engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, contractual control arrangement with, purchase all or substantially various assets of, or engage in any other similar initial business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

