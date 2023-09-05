Clear Street LLC Buys 45,921 Shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW)

Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCTW – Free Report) by 180.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 71,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Direct Digital were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direct Digital Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DRCTW stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,649. Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.69.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.