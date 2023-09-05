Clear Street LLC Buys New Stake in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCBU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter worth about $133,000.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IVCBU traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.98. 800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,512. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.65. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $10.11 and a 1-year high of $12.02.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

