Clear Street LLC Buys Shares of 117,093 Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNRW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 117,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Separately, Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000.

Intuitive Machines Stock Performance

Shares of LUNRW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.38. 2,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 228,055. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.49.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon, as well as exploration to mars and beyond.

