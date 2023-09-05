Clear Street LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment Co. (NASDAQ:ARTEU – Free Report) by 2,810.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Artemis Strategic Investment were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Artemis Strategic Investment during the first quarter valued at about $145,000.

Shares of ARTEU stock remained flat at $10.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.49. Artemis Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $11.01.

Artemis Strategic Investment Profile

Artemis Strategic Investment Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

