Clear Street LLC Has $50,000 Holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU)

Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAKU – Free Report) by 4,595.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,687 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Aurora Technology Acquisition were worth $50,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAKU. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $404,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $533,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,009,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,518,000.

Get Aurora Technology Acquisition alerts:

Aurora Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ATAKU stock remained flat at $10.80 during trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.56. Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $10.80.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Technology Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.