Clear Street LLC Has $98,000 Stake in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU)

Clear Street LLC decreased its position in Keyarch Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KYCHU – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,436 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Keyarch Acquisition were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Keyarch Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,530,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keyarch Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $4,008,000.

Keyarch Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KYCHU remained flat at $10.78 during trading hours on Tuesday. Keyarch Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $11.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59.

Keyarch Acquisition Profile

Keyarch Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on disruptive technology and innovative services companies worldwide.

