Clear Street LLC Invests $107,000 in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PEPL – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 10,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEPL. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $9,729,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in PepperLime Health Acquisition by 163.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 719,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 446,536 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $3,641,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,511,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in PepperLime Health Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,295,000. 18.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepperLime Health Acquisition Stock Performance

PepperLime Health Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39. PepperLime Health Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $10.76.

About PepperLime Health Acquisition

PepperLime Health Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

