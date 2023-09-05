Clear Street LLC Invests $45,000 in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Mars Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MARX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MARX. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Mars Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,001,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Mars Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $1,015,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,035,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mars Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,517,000. 68.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MARX stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 7,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,862. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.40. Mars Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Mars Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on opportunities in cryptocurrency and blockchain, automobiles, healthcare, financial technology, cyber security, cleantech, software, Internet and artificial intelligence, specialty manufacturing, and other related technology innovations market.

