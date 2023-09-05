Clear Street LLC Invests $56,000 in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTWOU remained flat at $11.09 on Tuesday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

