Clear Street LLC Invests $56,000 in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOU)

Posted by on Sep 5th, 2023

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOUFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Pono Capital Two Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTWOU remained flat at $11.09 on Tuesday. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.71 and a 12 month high of $11.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46.

About Pono Capital Two

(Free Report)

Pono Capital Two, Inc does not have any significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pono Capital Two (NASDAQ:PTWOU)

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.