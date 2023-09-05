Clear Street LLC Invests $62,000 in APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of APx Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:APXIU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in APXIU. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I in the second quarter valued at $123,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in APx Acquisition Corp. I by 92.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

APXIU stock remained flat at $10.73 during trading on Tuesday. APx Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.36 and a 1-year high of $11.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64.

APx Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

APx Acquisition Corp. I. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. APx Acquisition Corp. I. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

