Clear Street LLC Makes New Investment in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $111,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $413,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings IX by 28.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 75,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gores Holdings IX during the first quarter worth $737,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Gores Holdings IX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GHIX traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.47. 604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,306. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.18. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $11.10.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

