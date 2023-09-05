Clear Street LLC Purchases 4,092 Shares of Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU)

Clear Street LLC raised its position in Gores Holdings IX, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHIXU – Free Report) by 2,692.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,092 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Gores Holdings IX were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings IX in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Gores Holdings IX during the 1st quarter worth about $505,000.

Get Gores Holdings IX alerts:

Gores Holdings IX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GHIXU remained flat at $10.42 during trading on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its 200 day moving average is $10.23. Gores Holdings IX, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.75 and a 52-week high of $10.42.

Gores Holdings IX Profile

Gores Holdings IX, Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Holdings IX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Holdings IX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.