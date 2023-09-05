Clear Street LLC Purchases 8,588 Shares of SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU)

Clear Street LLC boosted its position in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVRU – Free Report) by 1,313.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in SILVERspac were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SILVERspac by 1,349.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVRU remained flat at $10.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. SILVERspac Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.35.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

