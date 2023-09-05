Clear Street LLC Purchases Shares of 4,193 Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU)

Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cetus Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,040,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,470,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in Cetus Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $881,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cetus Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,450,000.

Get Cetus Capital Acquisition alerts:

Cetus Capital Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CETUU remained flat at $10.70 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.13 and a 52-week high of $11.36.

About Cetus Capital Acquisition

Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Taipei, Taiwan.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CETUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cetus Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CETUU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cetus Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.