Clear Street LLC Raises Stock Holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVCU – Free Report) by 5,105.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Price Performance
Shares of LGVCU remained flat at $10.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $11.40.
About LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I
