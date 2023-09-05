Clear Street LLC Sells 8,076 Shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN)

Clear Street LLC lowered its stake in shares of Bridgetown Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BTWN – Free Report) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,076 shares during the quarter. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bridgetown were worth $77,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTWN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bridgetown in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its holdings in Bridgetown by 127.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,107,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,299,521 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Bridgetown in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,928,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgetown by 140.0% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Bridgetown Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BTWN remained flat at $10.33 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,037. Bridgetown Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $10.43. The company has a market capitalization of $309.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.77 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17.

About Bridgetown

Bridgetown ( NASDAQ:BTWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Bridgetown Holdings Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses its search on target companies operating in the technology, financial services, and media sectors in Southeast Asia.

