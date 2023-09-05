Clear Street LLC Takes $55,000 Position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU)

Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:SHUAU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I by 175.8% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I in the first quarter valued at $601,000.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Price Performance

Shares of SHUAU stock traded up $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $10.72. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,877. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.65 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.99 and a 52-week high of $10.72.

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I Profile

SHUAA Partners Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology and/or tech-enabled financial services industry in the Middle East, North Africa, and Turkey.

