Clear Street LLC Takes Position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU)

Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GENQU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GENQU. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Genesis Unicorn Capital in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Unicorn Capital in the first quarter worth about $140,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $900,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Genesis Unicorn Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Get Genesis Unicorn Capital alerts:

Genesis Unicorn Capital Price Performance

Shares of GENQU remained flat at $10.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.64. Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.63.

Genesis Unicorn Capital Company Profile

Genesis Unicorn Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in biotech and pharmaceutical-focused companies, businesses, or assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesis Unicorn Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.