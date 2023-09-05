Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,964 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,496,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,750 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,648. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $2.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $246.08. 2,010,762 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,002,184. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $458.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $248.87.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.84%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

