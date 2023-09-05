Clear Street Markets LLC Grows Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 7,213.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 234,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,840 shares during the period. Vodafone Group Public comprises about 0.2% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $2,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vodafone Group Public by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 35,173 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 41.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Vodafone Group Public by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,176 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,676 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. 7.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.27. 2,159,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,569. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.36. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $8.93 and a one year high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

