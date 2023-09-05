Clear Street Markets LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Clear Street Markets LLC reduced its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 793.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the first quarter worth $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TX traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $42.45. The company had a trading volume of 70,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.99. Ternium S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.81.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $1.23. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.07 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ternium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.94.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

