Clear Street Markets LLC Lowers Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Clear Street Markets LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 73.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 53,023 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE PFE traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $35.84. 13,132,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,071,938. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.65 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The firm has a market cap of $202.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

