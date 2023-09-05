Clear Street Markets LLC Makes New Investment in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,551 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BUD. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 70.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 499 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

BUD stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,215,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,083,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1 year low of $44.51 and a 1 year high of $67.09. The stock has a market cap of $96.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $15.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

BUD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. HSBC downgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

About Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV

(Free Report)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.