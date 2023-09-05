Clear Street Markets LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 75.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Linde by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Linde by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in Linde by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 62,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Linde Price Performance

NYSE:LIN traded down $6.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $382.79. The stock had a trading volume of 379,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,385. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $380.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $365.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $262.47 and a 12 month high of $393.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,325.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.46, for a total transaction of $734,222.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,043,325.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

