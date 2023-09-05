Clear Street Markets LLC Takes $2.91 Million Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,907,000. Genmab A/S accounts for about 0.2% of Clear Street Markets LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Genmab A/S by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Genmab A/S by 176.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genmab A/S in the first quarter worth $151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

GMAB has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC started coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Monday, July 31st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $932.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 143,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,474. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.81. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $31.40 and a 12 month high of $47.50. The company has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $613.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.77 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 28.78%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

