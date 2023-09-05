Clear Street Markets LLC Trims Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Clear Street Markets LLC trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Trading Down 1.2 %

DHR traded down $3.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.53. The company had a trading volume of 877,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,870,462. The stock has a market cap of $193.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.91. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $221.22 and a 52 week high of $294.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 11,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.65, for a total value of $2,922,668.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,288 shares in the company, valued at $9,979,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total value of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

