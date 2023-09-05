Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 475,098 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 842.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 531,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 475,098 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.13% of CoStar Group worth $36,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 57,530 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in CoStar Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.75.

In other CoStar Group news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total value of $1,990,375.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,244 shares in the company, valued at $27,934,965.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Frank Simuro sold 92,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $8,274,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 264,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,710,900.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488. 1.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $82.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a PE ratio of 86.92, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 12.30, a current ratio of 12.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.80. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.12 and a twelve month high of $92.36.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.49 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 16.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

