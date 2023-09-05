Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,716,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,710 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.99% of AMC Networks worth $30,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,158,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,111,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in AMC Networks by 280.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,377,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,493 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in AMC Networks by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,278,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after purchasing an additional 114,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in AMC Networks by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,105,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,197,000 after purchasing an additional 20,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 123.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 885,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,880,000 after purchasing an additional 488,956 shares during the period. 59.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.94. AMC Networks Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a market capitalization of $494.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMC Networks ( NASDAQ:AMCX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. AMC Networks had a positive return on equity of 41.42% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The business had revenue of $678.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AMC Networks from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of AMC Networks in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMCX

About AMC Networks

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.