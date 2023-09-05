Clearbridge Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 762,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $42,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Olin by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,149 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Olin by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,451 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Olin in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olin by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 24,074 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Olin from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.69.

In other Olin news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total value of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 11,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $663,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Damian Gumpel sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.38, for a total value of $467,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,265.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,174 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,639. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OLN opened at $51.98 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $64.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.61.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Olin had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 32.28%. The business’s revenue was down 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Olin Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.56%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

