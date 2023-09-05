Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 264,082 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,845,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,082 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $47,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,088,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 289,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 45,027 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 721.9% in the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 17,325 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 54,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 12,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,151,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,231,000 after purchasing an additional 402,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.64.

Insider Transactions at DXC Technology

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,961,053.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DXC Technology Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of DXC opened at $21.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $30.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average is $24.86.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.19). DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

