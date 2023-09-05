Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 298,376 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,376 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $43,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ASB Consultores LLC raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.4% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $77.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.01 and a 1-year high of $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.53.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.01%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AEP. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on American Electric Power in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.90.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

