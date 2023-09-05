ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from ClearView Wealth’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

ClearView Wealth Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 10.46.

Get ClearView Wealth alerts:

About ClearView Wealth

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

ClearView Wealth Limited provides life insurance, superannuation, and investments products and services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Life Insurance and Wealth Management. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance protection products, including term life, permanent disability, trauma and critical illness benefits, child cover, accident covers, income protection, and business expense covers through financial advisers.

Receive News & Ratings for ClearView Wealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearView Wealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.