ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW) Increases Dividend to $0.03 Per Share

ClearView Wealth Limited (ASX:CVW – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This is a positive change from ClearView Wealth’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
ClearView Wealth Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.36, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 10.46.
About ClearView Wealth
