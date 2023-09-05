CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Shares Down 14.3%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 14.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 217,850 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 162,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of C$12.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.14.

CMC Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for silver, zinc, lead, gold, copper, antimony, bismuth, and tungsten deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Silver Hart property that includes 116 contiguous full and partial mineral claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares located in the Watson Lake Mining District, Yukon Territories; and the Logjam property, which comprises 32 claims covering an area of 632 hectares located in south-central Yukon.

