CNO Financial Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CNO)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

CNO Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. CNO Financial Group has a payout ratio of 19.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CNO Financial Group to earn $2.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.2%.

CNO Financial Group Stock Up 1.6 %

CNO stock opened at $23.78 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.15. CNO Financial Group has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $26.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Insider Transactions at CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group ( NYSE:CNO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.17 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.66%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total transaction of $45,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 77,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,769,369.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $83,555. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,205,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,806,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $350,739,000 after buying an additional 626,454 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 529.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 279,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,030,000 after buying an additional 235,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CNO Financial Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,515,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,299,000 after buying an additional 215,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,422,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,203,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

