Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on KOF. Scotiabank lowered Coca-Cola FEMSA from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $91.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $83.40 to $92.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.78.

Get Coca-Cola FEMSA alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on KOF

Coca-Cola FEMSA Price Performance

Shares of KOF opened at $84.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 1-year low of $55.84 and a 1-year high of $91.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.73.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.03). Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 16.11%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola FEMSA

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

(Get Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola FEMSA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.