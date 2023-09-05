Cohanzick Management LLC Acquires 150,000 Shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC)

Cohanzick Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I (NASDAQ:JGGC – Free Report) by 263.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the quarter. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I comprises approximately 1.7% of Cohanzick Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cohanzick Management LLC owned about 0.67% of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 847,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,663,000 after buying an additional 37,500 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 784,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 294,799 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,455,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 525,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,374,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kim LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Global Growth Co. I by 30.0% in the first quarter. Kim LLC now owns 325,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

JGGC remained flat at $10.68 during trading on Tuesday. 9,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,241. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.51. Jaguar Global Growth Co. I has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.68.

Jaguar Global Growth Corporation I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

